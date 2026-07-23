A Google recruiter from the Dublin office, Amanda, provides three key suggestions for job applicants to enhance their resumes. The advice focuses on tailoring the CV to the job, using quantifiable results to demonstrate impact, and keeping the resume clean and concise.

Getting noticed by Google starts with a strong resume, according to Amanda, a recruiter based at the company's Dublin office in Ireland. In a video posted by Life at Google on July 22, 2026, Amanda provided three easy suggestions to assist job applicants enhance their applications and steer clear of typical pitfalls.

Adapting the CV to the job description was her first piece of advise. Candidates should describe how their qualifications and experience align with the position they are seeking for rather than just listing prior responsibilities. Additionally, she urged candidates to incorporate quantifiable outcomes wherever feasible.

For instance, applicants should describe the size of the team and the impact of their efforts, such as increasing efficiency by a certain percentage, rather than saying that they headed a team. Numbers, according to Amanda, provide recruiters a greater understanding of a candidate's accomplishments.

The job posting's basic requirements were the subject of her second piece of advice. According to her, these are the necessary qualifications for the position and have to be prominently displayed on the CV. Recruiters may overlook this information during the evaluation process if they have to look for it.

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Amanda concluded by advising candidates to maintain a clean and succinct résumé. Although Google does not have a page restriction, she stated that because recruiters analyse a lot of submissions, it's critical that resumes are easy to read and highlight the most significant accomplishments.

She compared a resume to a professional highlight reel rather than a full autobiography. Amanda also urged job searchers to visit Google's employment page to learn about current positions, and she suggested that concerns regarding the hiring process be posted in the comments section for future videos.