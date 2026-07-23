Rhiya Ekousiya, a model and entrepreneur, went viral after fearlessly blocking a Mumbai Police van carrying detained student protesters near Shivaji Park. Her defiant stand, demanding the release of students amid CJP-related protests against exam irregularities, garnered widespread attention and praise.

Rhiya Ekousiya, also known as Rhiya Ahir, became a sensation. A model, actor, and entrepreneur took a fearless stand at the ongoing CJP protests in Mumbai. She blocked a Mumbai Police van carrying detained student protesters near Shivaji Park in Dadar recently. Her defiant act, caught on widely shared videos, won huge praise across social media platforms.Mumbai's streets boiled during ongoing student protests. Alleged examination irregularities and a police crackdown related to the CJP stir sparked the unrest. The city saw demonstrations at multiple locations, including Shivaji Park. Prohibitory orders were in place.

Why She Intervened

As per Hindustan Times, Ekousiya walked towards Shivaji Park. She noticed a police van packed with detained student demonstrators. "The van was stuffed from the front to the back. There was no space to stand," she recounted. The sight disturbed her. She rushed towards the vehicle, positioning herself directly in its path. She demanded the immediate release of the protesters.

"Their chants pulled me towards them," Ekousiya stated. She decided to intervene instantly, driven by a strong sense of civic responsibility. She felt compelled to act, hoping to prevent potential detention and FIRs against the students. She looked composed in the viral footage. But she admitted later to being terrified, "shaking on the inside" during the confrontation. Her conviction that her actions were right outweighed her fear.

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Confrontation and Release

Police officers engaged her in a heated exchange. According to Ekousiya, the officers offered little clear justification for the detentions. They allegedly suggested they would release the detainees after the van had travelled some distance. She refused. "If you're going to release them anyway, release them now," she insisted.

Her unwavering stance secured the release of the detained protesters. As they emerged, many thanked her. Some even jokingly called her "a baddie" for her courage. Online users have since hailed Ekousiya's intervention. They describe her as a "fearless woman," a powerful symbol of civil resistance.

Beyond the Protest

Rhiya Ekousiya isn't just a viral activist. She is an accomplished professional. Known as Rhiya Ekousiya on Instagram, she also goes by Rhiya Ahir and Rhiya Yadav in various reports. She acts, models, hosts, and runs businesses. She founded the luxury clothing brand Rhiyasat. Ekousiya has also appeared in several dance projects. Her latest music video, Dilbara, dropped in February 2025.