A viral video captures an elderly man throwing a vodka bottle from a bridge onto the busy Mumbai-Pune Highway, sparking widespread indignation online. The incident has ignited discussions about road safety and reckless behavior, with many users calling for authorities to take action against the perpetrator.

An elderly guy is seen tossing what looks to be a vodka bottle off a bridge above the busy highway in a video purportedly taken on the Mumbai-Pune Highway, which has caused a great deal of indignation on social media. Although some users have posted the video as an amusing occurrence, many others have shown worry about the possibly harmful implications of such an act.

Discussions about trash, careless conduct, and road safety have resurfaced as a result of the occurrence, and many people are calling on the authorities to find the perpetrators and take proper punishment. The now-viral clip opens with a bottle flying through the air from a bridge overlooking the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

A group of individuals standing close to the roadside barrier react with a mixture of astonishment and incredulity when the camera pans to them moments later. The video's description claims that the bottle fell onto a car on the motorway below. This assertion hasn't been independently confirmed, though.

Loud responses can be heard as individuals gesture in the direction of the roadway, and others in attendance seem shocked by where the bottle is said to have fallen. The video has received harsh criticism online, with many viewers claiming that the situation was far from hilarious.

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Internet Reacts

X user Nikhil Saini criticised the act, writing, "Throws a vodka bottle straight onto a running road and then says, I thought the road was empty. Even if it was, does that mean glass can't hurt anyone? One biker at the wrong moment and this could've turned fatal. This littering mentality is beyond disgusting now. Action should be taken."

Several other users expressed similar worries, pointing out that even if the road seemed vacant, tossing a glass bottle from such a height may have resulted in a terrible accident if it had collided with a vehicle, particularly a two-wheeler.

Authorities were encouraged by many viewers to look into the tragedy and find the perpetrators. Others noted that the video should serve as a caution that hurling things from bridges or highways might endanger innocent drivers in addition to being reckless.

The viral video has once again demonstrated how apparently irresponsible actions may have potentially fatal repercussions on crowded roadways, even though the precise circumstances surrounding the event are still unknown.