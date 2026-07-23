Assam Minister Kaushik Rai chaired a meeting to review flood relief in Upper and North Assam. He directed officials to ensure timely distribution of aid, maintain the supply of essential goods, and monitor market prices to prevent illegal hikes.

Assam Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai on Thursday chaired a video conference with officials of the district administrations of the major flood-affected districts of Upper Assam and North Assam to review the lifting and distribution of relief materials, availability of essential commodities, stock position and prevailing market prices. The meeting comprehensively assessed the prevailing flood situation and reviewed measures to ensure uninterrupted availability of food grains and other essential commodities in the affected districts.

The Minister directed all District Commissioners and district officials to maintain close coordination among all concerned agencies and ensure timely distribution of relief materials to the affected population. Emphasising the need for prompt response and continuous monitoring, Minister Rai instructed the district administrations to remain vigilant so that no disruption occurs in the supply of essential commodities. He also directed the district-level task forces to remain active round the clock and closely monitor market prices, taking immediate action wherever any unjustified price rise is noticed. Reiterating the State Government's commitment towards the welfare of flood-affected people, the Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Government of Assam is making every effort to ensure that relief and essential services reach every affected family without delay.

Additional Directives Issued

Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department, Biswaranjan Samal, stressed the need for expediting the milling of the remaining procured paddy and handing over the rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) at the earliest to prevent any damage to the stock. He also urged the district task forces to maintain strict vigilance over the prices of essential commodities through close coordination and regular monitoring.

The video conference was attended by Secretary Anasua Dutta Baruah, General Manager of FCI Manoj Kumar, Commissioner Hemanta Bhuyan, Managing Director of AFDUCL Parijat Bhuyan, District Commissioners and other district officials of concerned districts. (ANI)