A disturbing incident from West Bengal's Nadia district has gone viral after a man reportedly jumped into a burning electric crematorium furnace during his grandmother's last rites. The shocking moment has left many stunned.

A shocking incident unfolded at the Nabadwip Mahashmashan crematorium in Nadia district, West Bengal, on Monday night. According to reports, a 30-year-old man jumped into a burning electric crematorium furnace moments after his grandmother's body was placed inside for cremation.

Eyewitnesses said the man was attending his grandmother's funeral when he suddenly rushed towards the electric furnace and leapt inside while the cremation process was underway. The unexpected act left family members and others present at the crematorium in complete shock.

Crematorium Staff Rescue Him Within Seconds

As per reports, crematorium workers and people present at the site reacted immediately. Risking their own safety, they pulled the man out of the burning furnace within seconds, preventing a far more tragic outcome.

The man reportedly suffered serious burn injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been officially disclosed.

Viral, Video Leaves Social Media Shocked

A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media, with many users expressing disbelief over the horrifying scenes. The incident has also sparked discussions about the emotional trauma people may experience while coping with the loss of a loved one.

The exact reason behind the man's actions remains unclear, and authorities are reportedly looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The viral footage continues to circulate online, leaving viewers shaken.