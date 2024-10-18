Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Say I love you, used to ask for kiss': Bihar teacher arrested for molesting minor students at school (WATCH)

    In a shocking turn of events, a male teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting minor students at a school in Bihar's Rohtas.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 6:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 6:22 PM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, a male teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting minor students at a school in Bihar's Rohtas. Ishtiyaq Ahmed, an English teacher, have been accused of exploiting young students in a deeply disturbing manner. The shocking allegations emerged when students bravely shared their traumatic experiences with their parents, prompting swift action from the community.

    A minor girl, a student of either Class 2 or Class 3, detailed the inappropriate behavior of her teacher, stating, "Whenever we made a mistake, sir used to say, I will not beat you if you say I love you." Her account further revealed that the abuse did not stop there, as the teacher allegedly used to touch the students in inappropriate manner, even asking for kisses from older girls.

    The matter came to light when the students reported the harassment to their parents. Outraged, the parents immediately gathered at the school and launched a protest, confronting the accused teacher on the spot. Their demands for justice were loud and clear, reflecting the deep violation of trust and the trauma inflicted on their children.

    Ahmed was swiftly arrested following the confrontation, but the incident prompted questions about the safeguards in place to protect children from such predators.

     

