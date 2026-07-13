A shocking video from Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, shows two youths being subjected to electric shocks over suspicions of motor theft. The viral video, which prompted an NHRC inquiry, depicts the victims tied to a pole and beaten. Following the incident, police have arrested two suspects and launched a wider investigation.

A shocking video showing two youths being subjected to electric shocks surfaced on social media on Sunday from Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen, prompting even the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to swing into action. Information claims that the victims were treated inhumanely due to suspicions of motor theft. The incident happened within the boundaries of the Raisen Kotwali police station in Karmodiya village. According to reports, the victims are Bairagi people who live in Dhaniyakhedi village.

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The video is being referred to as "inhuman punishment" and is going viral on social media. Internet users added that India forbids such treatment, even for inmates. The victims are shown in the video strapped to a pole in a field. They are allegedly being forced to confess to the theft by beating them and shocking them with electricity using a device designed to keep crops safe from wild animals.

On Saturday night, the video of the alleged assault went viral on social media, bringing attention to the incident. Police launched an investigation and filed a formal complaint after seeing the video. While efforts are underway to identify and apprehend additional suspects, two suspects have been taken into custody.

SDPO Pratibha Sharma said, "A viral video has come to the notice of the police today, in which two individuals, who are being called thieves, are being beaten up and abused by a group of people. Initial action in this matter was taken by the Kotwali police, in which an FIR was registered against both the suspects around July 4. Both of them were found stealing motorcycles and scooters, on the basis of which a case was registered at the Kotwali police station."

The two young people were suspected of stealing a water motor, according to locals, and were brought to a field. They were allegedly beaten and tied to a pole. According to reports, the suspects attempted to coerce them into disclosing the identities of other people who were purportedly involved in the theft.

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The issue came to light after a video appeared online purporting to show some individuals beating and shocking a young man who was strapped to a pole. Police started an investigation as soon as the video went viral.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also taken note of the incident. NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo shared the video on social media and said that the commission had taken cognisance of the matter and issued necessary directions.