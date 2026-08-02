PM Modi launched the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva' campaign, calling youth the "Amritpidhi" who will lead India to the 'Viksit Bharat' 2047 goal. He urged them to stay away from addiction, warning drugs lead to a new low for careers and families.

Noting that the youth of today are the "Amritpidhi" of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that they will take the nation to the goal of a developed India by 2047 and that it is essential for them to stay away from addiction and drugs.

The Prime Minister, who launched 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' and addressed a diverse assembly including over one crore young citizens connected from more than 28,000 locations through videoconferencing, said the country needs the energy, imagination, and talent of youth.

PM's Call to 'Amritpidhi' Youth

"You are the Amritpidhi of India. You will shape the direction of your lives in the next 20-25 years, and it is you who will lead the nation to the goal of a developed India by 2047. You will be seated at its pinnacle. The opportunity to savour all its sweetness will be yours alone," he said.

"The nation needs your energy, your imagination, and your talent, so staying free from addiction is absolutely essential--for the sake of the country and for your own life," he added.

'Viksit Bharat' Requires Drug-Free Youth

The Prime Minister explained that the 'Drug-Free Youth for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan is also about serving the broader interests of families, society, and the entire nation. He stressed that achieving Viksit Bharat requires a physically healthy, mentally robust, and highly confident younger generation completely free from self-destructive habits.

''Today, as the nation has set the goal of a Viksit Bharat, it is imperative that the country's youth remain physically and mentally fit, brimming with self-confidence, and permanently steer clear of destructive habits like drugs," he said.

The Prime Minister urged young people to protect their potential by staying away from addiction, warning that drugs may provide temporary highs but can adversely affect their careers and families. "You need to protect your potential. You need to be aware that drugs get you high for a short time, but take your career and family to a new low/bottom," PM Modi said.

Role of Families in Combating Addiction

He appealed to families not to hide cases of drug addiction due to social stigma and instead seek timely medical assistance and support for those affected. "Even if a young person falls into drug addiction, it does not mean that all hope is lost. If a child in our family becomes addicted to drugs, we must not hide it for the sake of social prestige. Instead, we should seek help from every available source and ensure that the child receives timely medical care and support," he said.

PM Modi stressed the need for open communication within families so that children can share their concerns and receive support before falling into addiction. "At the same time, we must foster a culture of open communication within our families so that our children feel comfortable sharing their concerns. By doing so, we can guide and support them before they are drawn into the trap of addiction," he said.

A Message of Guidance and Forgiveness

The Prime Minister had also reached out to youth on Friday in a video message. The Prime Minister had said he wanted to forgive the children who used derogatory language against him and his late mother during the protest at Jantar Mantar, saying that "mistakes happen in childhood" and that they should be guided rather than punished, dragged through court proceedings, or subjected to social harassment.

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, the Prime Minister said the country and the world had witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar, where "some mischievous children" used derogatory language.

The Prime Minister had said that it is "our duty to show them the right path" and while guiding those who have gone astray is difficult, but "it is a task we must undertake," He had said urged youth to move forward together for the sake of the country. "Let us learn something new and learn from our mistakes as well. Let us set out to pursue our dreams. The country is moving forward and is poised for further progress, and it is my dream that you, too, move forward. I live for you; I dedicate myself to your bright future. Come, let us move the country forward together. Learn from mistakes, and move forward."

About the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva' Campaign

The 'Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan' seeks to inspire young people to stay away from substance abuse and become ambassadors of positive social change in their communities. The launch marks the beginning of a 100-week nationwide Jan Bhagidari campaign against substance abuse, with activities to be organised every Sunday to promote awareness and public participation in building a drug-free society. (ANI)