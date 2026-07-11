A video from Borivali Railway Station has gone viral, showing a young man lying on the platform and clinging to a woman's feet in front of commuters and police. The clip, captioned "TRUE LOVE" but unverified, has sparked widespread discussion and speculation online about the cause of the peculiar incident.

A young man is seen lying on the station floor and clinging to a woman's feet while commuters and police officers watch in a video that was allegedly taken at Borivali Railway Station and has gone viral on social media. The video, which has been extensively circulated on social media, has generated interest and discussion, with many users wondering what caused the peculiar scene. The precise circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown, though.

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A young man wearing black trousers and a light blue shirt is seen in the viral video lying flat on the platform and firmly holding a young woman's leg. The woman appears to keep trying to break free from his hold while wearing an outfit with a green-and-white pattern, a backpack, and a shawl covering her face. She tries, but the man doesn't seem to let go.

The words "TRUE LOVE" and "BORIVALI RAILWAY STATION" are superimposed on the video, but there is no independent verification that the caption accurately depicts the circumstances.

A number of uniformed officers can be seen surrounding the two as the incident develops. As a crowd gathers around the incident, the video later shows one of the officers appearing to step in and another asking curious onlookers to move away.

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The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with social media users divided between calling it an expression of love and criticising it as unnecessary public drama. While some sympathised with the man, many questioned the need for such behaviour at a crowded railway station.

As of now, no official statement has been issued by the railway authorities or Mumbai Police explaining the incident or identifying those involved.