During heavy rains and flooding in Mumbai, animal rescuer Het Vora found a scared stray dog hiding in a flooded building. A heartwarming video shows him providing food to the hungry animal, an act of compassion that garnered widespread praise on social media.

One man ensured that Mumbai's four-legged citizens did not have to struggle for food and shelter as the city's life was disrupted by heavy rains and flooding. Het Vora, an animal rescuer and feeder from Mumbai, posted a video of a heartwarming moment in which he discovered a stray dog hiding inside a flooded building and came with food for the scared animal.

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Het posted the video of him strolling through the lobby staircase of a building that had been damaged by flooding on Instagram, where he frequently posts videos of saving and feeding stray animals. He walked through the wet, water-filled area with a bowl of food in his hand until he noticed a stray dog perched on the stairs. The dog looked apprehensive and afraid, probably seeking cover from the intense downpour outside.

The dog instantly got up as Het walked over and pointed to the food. It moved excitedly, waiting patiently for the meal, and its tail started to wag. After being left hungry due to the severe weather, the animal's relief and happiness at finally receiving assistance were captured in this straightforward interaction.

Het posted the video and wrote, "They are hiding themselves and are hungry due to heavy rain and water logging conditions!"

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How Did Social Media React?

Viewers reacted emotionally to the video, and many expressed gratitude for Het's efforts to care for stray animals during a trying period.

While people throughout the city were impacted by flooding and heavy rains, stray animals frequently had fewer options for finding food and safe places to stay, according to several users. They expressed gratitude to Het for spending the time to assist animals in need during the monsoon.

"I'm glad that someone still cares for them, but it's depressing to see." One user said, "Thank you." Another viewer praised Het’s compassion, writing, “Awwww my godddd!!! Such a nice soul you are and that pretty lil baby.”