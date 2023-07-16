Captivating photograph of Chandrayaan-3 in Australia's night sky amazes netizens; picture goes viral

A captivating photograph of Chandrayaan-3 against Australia's night sky has taken social media by storm. Dylan O'Donnell, an astronomy enthusiast from MIT's GC Astronomy, shared the image on Twitter. He mentioned that he watched the live launch of Chandrayaan-3 on YouTube and, about 30 minutes later, managed to capture the stunning nighttime picture as it passed over his house.

The photograph displays a mesmerizing blue hue, showcasing the presence of the lunar mission amidst a backdrop of twinkling stars. A Pernille Folcarelli tree adds an artistic touch to the viral image, which has already amassed a staggering 740K views on Twitter.

Dylan O'Donnell skillfully captured this extraordinary shot just half an hour after the launch of the lunar mission from Sriharikota on July 14. Sharing the picture, Dylan tweeted, "Just watched India’s space agency launch their moon rocket on YT then fly over my house 30 mins later! Congrats ISRO! Hopefully you stick the landing."

Enthusiastic netizens flooded the post with comments, praising the remarkable capture. Many users inquired whether the image was a result of a long exposure shot or a standard photograph, and others responded with awe and admiration, echoing sentiments like, "Wow! Brilliant capture!"