Kawasaki Versys 650 gets Rs 30,000 discount - Grab THIS deal before March 31!

Kawasaki offers a ₹30,000 discount on the Versys 650 until March 31, reducing the ex-showroom price to ₹7.47 lakh. This travel motorcycle features a 649cc engine, LED lighting, TFT display, and is available in two colors.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 5:19 PM IST

Kawasaki Versys 650: Save Rs 30,000 on Your Next Adventure Ride: Kawasaki is offering a limited-time discount of Rs 30,000 on the Versys 650, reducing its ex-showroom price from Rs 7.77 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh. This offer is valid until March 31 and applies directly to the bike's base price. This discount gives buyers the opportunity to use the savings for essential riding gear like helmets or protective clothing.

Kawasaki Versys 650

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is a travel motorcycle known for its performance. It is powered by a 649 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 65.7 bhp and 61 Nm of torque. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed gearbox, ensuring a smooth and responsive riding experience for long-distance touring.

Kawasaki Versys 650 Specs

In terms of features, this bike is equipped with LED lighting, a TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, a USB charging port, variable traction control, and ABS. These features enhance rider comfort, safety, and connectivity. This makes it a well-rounded package for adventure touring enthusiasts. The design of the Versys 650 follows Kawasaki's signature styling.

Kawasaki Versys Bike

It features twin-LED headlights within a sharp front fairing. It also has aggressive tank extensions that act as radiator guards. Kawasaki offers the bike in two notable colors: Metallic Matte Dark Gray and Metallic Flat Spark Black, adding to its premium appeal. Structurally, the motorcycle is built on a sturdy tubular steel frame.

Kawasaki Versys 650 Review

It features USD forks with adjustable rebound and spring preload. It rides on 17-inch wheels, with braking duties handled by dual 300mm front discs and a 250mm rear disc. Competing in the middleweight adventure touring segment, the Versys 650 competes with the Triumph Tiger Sport 660.

 

