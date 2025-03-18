Travel destinations: Kanha to Sundarbans; 5 India's safest and most picturesque forest getaways

Read Full Article

If you are a nature lover and want to feel the thrill of a jungle safari, then there are many wonderful and safe forests in India where you can enjoy wildlife, dense forests, beautiful rivers, and waterfalls. If you are fond of adventure, photography, and wildlife, then definitely go on a tour of some forests. Here we are telling you about the most beautiful and safe forests of India, where your journey will become exciting and memorable.

5 India's safest and most picturesque forest getaways:

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand:

This is the oldest national park in India, where the number of tigers is the highest. In this national park, you can enjoy the best views of rivers, grasslands, and dense forests. Here you can enjoy jeep safari and elephant safari, bird watching experience in Ramganga river, roaring waterfalls, and beautiful valleys. The nearest airport to reach Jim Corbett is Pantnagar Airport, which is 80 km away. The nearest railway station to the park is Ramnagar railway station, which is 12 km away.

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh:

The inspiration for 'Jungle Book' was taken from Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh. This park is the main habitat of deer. It is one of the most beautiful and dense forests in the country. Tiger safari and bird watching can be seen closely by visiting this place. The nearest airport to experience an exciting journey on unpaved roads in the forest is Jabalpur Airport, which is 160 km away. Jabalpur railway station is 165 km away.

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan:

Rajasthan's famous Ranthambore National Park is a wonderful confluence of historical fort and forest. There is a great possibility of seeing tigers here. The confluence of the Aravalli and Vindhya hills is seen. After reaching here, you can take great pictures of tigers. You can visit Ranthambore Fort. You can enjoy safari and camping. To reach this place, you can go by bus or cab 180 km away from Jaipur airport. Sawai Madhopur railway station is 12 km away.

Kaziranga National Park, Assam:

Assam's Kaziranga National Park is famous for the one-horned rhinoceros. Situated on the banks of the Brahmaputra River, this beautiful forest is popular for elephant safaris and jeep safaris. It is a paradise for bird lovers who want to see rhinos, elephants, and tigers up close, enjoy the natural beauty along the Brahmaputra River, and is also a paradise for bird lovers. To reach here, Jorhat Airport is 96 km away, and the nearest Furkating Railway Station is 75 km away.

Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal:

Sundarbans National Park in West Bengal is the largest mangrove forest in the world. It is said to be the home of the famous Royal Bengal Tiger, where a boat safari gives a unique experience. Here you can try to see tigers through a boat safari. You get a chance to see rare birds and crocodiles and experience the quiet and mysterious forest. To reach Sundarbans National Park, you can take a taxi from Kolkata Airport, 120 km away. The nearest railway stations are Kanthi and Namkhana railway stations.

