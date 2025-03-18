Upgrade your flight! Air India offers premium economy from Rs 599 - Limited time offer

Read Full Gallery

Air India is offering premium economy flight tickets starting at Rs 599 on select domestic routes for a limited time. Enjoy extra legroom, priority services, and superior in-flight dining at a fraction of the usual cost.

Air India Flight Ticket Offer: It is everyone's dream to travel by plane in India. While the rich can easily travel by air, Tata Group's Air India airline is selling flight tickets at discounted prices so that middle-class people can also travel by air.

Air India

Meanwhile, Air India has introduced premium economy fares starting at Rs 599 on domestic flights for a limited time, lower than standard economy fares. This offer varies depending on the route and demand. Air India is the only airline in India to offer premium economy along with business and economy classes.

Air India offers this Rs 599 offer on 39 domestic routes. More than 50,000 seats per week were offered at discounted prices. Now, premium economy seats at discounted prices have been increased by 30%. As a result, the number of premium economy seats at discounted prices will exceed 65,000 per week. About 34,000 of these seats serve major metro-to-metro routes.

