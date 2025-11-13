A blast near Delhi's Red Fort has severely impacted business in central wholesale markets like Sadar Bazaar and Chandni Chowk. The incident has created widespread fear, leading to a significant drop in customer footfall during the peak season.

Delhi's central markets, once buzzing with activity, have turned quiet following the Red Fort blast. With fear still lingering, many outstation buyers are now opting for online orders instead of visiting in person. The blast, which occurred on Monday evening, has affected trade in wholesale hubs like Sadar Bazaar and Chandni Chowk, which typically see heavy business during the festive and wedding season.

"Usually, this is our peak period as traders from other states come to buy items for weddings and winter. But now, most of them are opting for online purchases," said Paramjeet Singh Pamma, president of the Sadar Bazaar Association.

"We've seen nearly a 50 per cent decline in footfall since the blast. The local police and the Sadar Bazaar Association are jointly verifying the workers employed in the market to ensure everyone's safety," Pamma added.

'Only a Handful of Visitors Now'

Sanjai Bhargaw, president of the Chandni Chowk Traders' Association, said, "The area has slowed down completely. Only a handful of customers are visiting the market."

He further stated that both customers and traders are still gripped by fear. "It will take at least a month for things to return to normal. Many customers are hesitant to come, and some shopkeepers whose stores are near the blast site are still too scared to open their shops," Bhargaw said.

However, markets like Sarojini Nagar remain unaffected and continue to see a steady flow of customers.

"We saw a good number of customers yesterday evening as well. There was some quietness on Tuesday, but by Wednesday, the crowd had returned to normal," said Kuldeep Singh, president of the Sarojini Nagar Market Association.

Meanwhile, Lajpat Rai Market, located near Chandni Chowk and known for its electronic goods, remains almost completely shut. Its narrow lanes, typically crowded with buyers and porters, now stand empty.

"Our shop has been closed for the past two days. We only come to check and then leave," said Subhash Rai, a shopkeeper in the market.

"This incident has not only affected our livelihood but has also created a constant sense of fear that anything can happen anytime," he added.

The massive explosion, which took place near the Red Fort around 6:52 pm on Monday, killed 13 people and injured several others. The impact of the blast was severe, damaging nearby vehicles and scattering debris across the area.

