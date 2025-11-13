J&K Police seek Interpol Red Corner Notice against Dr Muzaffar, brother of an arrested accused in the Red Fort blast case. Fresh CCTV footage reveals chilling details of bomber Dr Umar Nabi’s movements across Delhi before the deadly explosion.

In a major development in the Red Fort blast probe, Jammu and Kashmir Police have approached Interpol seeking a Red Corner Notice against Qazigund-based Dr Muzaffar, officials confirmed on Thursday. Muzaffar, who fled India in August, is the brother of Dr Adeel, one of eight people — including three doctors — arrested earlier this week for their alleged roles in the interstate ‘white-collar’ terror module linked to the deadly Red Fort explosion that killed 13 people. Of the eight arrested, seven hail from Kashmir.

Officials said Muzaffar’s name emerged during interrogation of the accused, who revealed that he had travelled to Turkiye in 2021 along with Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Umar Nabi, the prime suspect and alleged suicide bomber who drove the explosives-laden Hyundai i20 that detonated outside Red Fort on Monday evening.

Trail from Turkiye to terror

According to investigators, the three doctors were in Turkiye for 21 days. Intelligence agencies are probing whether the visit was used as a cover for indoctrination or training. However, Turkiye’s Directorate of Communications Centre for Countering Disinformation on Wednesday rejected these allegations, issuing a strong denial.

“The media reports claiming that ‘Turkiye is linked to terrorist acts in India and provides logistical, diplomatic, and financial support to terrorist groups’ are part of a malicious disinformation campaign aimed at damaging bilateral relations,” the statement said.

It added that the claim that Turkiye engages in “radicalisation activities” targeting India or any other country is “purely disinformative and lacks any factual basis.”

CCTV footage reveals chilling details

Meanwhile, new CCTV footage from the day of the blast has provided investigators with crucial insights into Umar Nabi’s movements across Delhi.

The first clip, sourced from the Badarpur border toll plaza, shows Umar driving a white Hyundai i20 at around 8:02 am on November 10. He pauses briefly at the gate to hand cash to the toll operator before proceeding toward central Delhi.

Investigators noted that Umar, wearing a mask, repeatedly looked toward the CCTV camera, as if aware that security agencies were tracking him.

“His repeated glances toward the CCTV camera suggest that he knew the agencies were looking for him, and he was consciously monitoring his surroundings,” said a senior police officer.

A large bag, believed to contain the explosives, is visible on the back seat of the car.

Later, another clip from a lane near a mosque close to the Ramlila Maidan shows Umar walking down a narrow alley, his face briefly turning toward the camera. Police suspect he stopped to offer prayers before proceeding toward the Red Fort.

Blast timeline and ongoing probe

At 6:52 pm, the same Hyundai i20 exploded near the Red Fort, triggering a massive blast that ripped through nearby vehicles, killed 13 people, and injured several others. The force of the explosion scattered debris across the road, sending shockwaves through the capital.

Officials said Umar was captured in multiple CCTV clips across Delhi that day — including one from the Sunehri Masjid parking lot near Red Fort, where he arrived at 3:19 pm and left at 6:28 pm, just 24 minutes before the explosion.

Forensic teams have since collected over 40 samples from the blast site — including mangled vehicle remains and human body parts — while a special team of experts has been constituted to determine the type of explosives used.

Police say they are now working to trace Umar’s handlers and reconstruct his movements throughout the day to ascertain whether any accomplices or remote detonators were involved.