    Bulldozers enter Jahangirpuri: Anti-encroachment drive halted

    The municipal corporation stated in their letter to the police that a collaborative anti-encroachment campaign including the Public Works Department, Health and Sanitation Department, and others is planned for Jahangirpuri.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

    The BJP-run municipal corporation of Delhi has announced an anti-encroachment sweep for today in Jahangirpuri, only days after violence erupted in the area between two clans on Hanuman Jayanti. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has set a two-day anti-encroachment action to begin today and has requested at least 400 people from the Delhi Police to ensure law and order, according to news agency PTI.

    Here are top highlights: 

    • Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Raja Iqbal Singh said, "We have stopped our work (anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri)."

    • Supreme Court orders status-quo on demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri.
    • "These people do encroachment and also do 'goondagardi'. Some of them are also named in the riots. Action to be taken against unauthorised construction also," said Naveen Tyagi, Zone Chairman,Civil Lines, North West District.
    • The civic body has asked for 400 personnel from Delhi Police to maintain the law & order situation during the drive in the area.
    • "Slums and shops built on roads will be removed," said the driver of a bulldozer during the anti-encroachment drive at the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession.
    • North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said, "The anti-encroachment campaign will take conducted throughout Delhi. We had previously sought protection for the drive, but for various reasons, the measure was not taken."
    • Anti-encroachment drive underway at the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession.

    Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, and other senior authorities surveyed the area ahead of the eviction action.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
