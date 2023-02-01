Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Agriculture Accelerator Fund

    "The agricultural credit target will be increased to Rs 20 lakh crores with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries," FM Sitharaman said in the Parliament during her budget speech.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (February 1) said the Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be set up to encourage agricultural startups in rural areas.

    In the last six years, the Indian agriculture sector has been growing at an average annual growth rate of 4.6 percent.

    Since 2014, the government's efforts have ensured for all citizens a better quality of life and life of dignity. The per capita income has more than doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh.

    (This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
