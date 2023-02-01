Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces package for 'Vishwakarma' artisans; check details

    "PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman - package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftspeople has been conceptualized, will enable them to improve quality, scale and reach of their products, integrating with MSME value chain," Sitharaman said during her budget speech.

    Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces package for "Vishwakarma" artisans; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on Wednesday (February 1) announced a special package for traditional artisans and craftsmen under the PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman to integrate them with the MSME value chain.

    The finance minister's announcement comes during her budget speech. "PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman - package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftspeople has been conceptualised, will enable them to improve quality, scale and reach of their products, integrating with MSME value chain," Sitharaman said.

    Also read: Budget 2023: State govts to set up Unity Mall for promotion, sale of 'One District, One Product' items

    The Finance Minister presented her fifth Budget on February 1 (Wednesday). This would be the last full budget of FM Sitharaman in the Narendra Modi 2.0 government.

    "G20 Presidency gives us a unique opportunity to strengthen our role in the world economic order, we are steering an ambitious people-centric agenda to address global challenges and facilitate sustainable economic development," the FM said.

    Also read: Budget 2023: 'Rs 5,300 crore assistance to drought-prone central region of Karnataka,' says FM Sitharaman

    "Indian economy has increased in size from being tenth to 5th largest in the world in the last 9 years, we have made significant progress in many SDGs, economy has become lot more formalised, efficient implementation of schemes has brought about inclusive development," she further said.

    meanwhile, India is estimated to grow at a rate of 7 percent in FY23 which is highest among large economies. The economy has become more formalised as reflected in the EPFO data.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2023: State govts to set up Unity Mall for promotion, sale of 'One District, One Product' items AJR

    Budget 2023: State govts to set up Unity Mall for promotion, sale of 'One District, One Product' items

    Budget 2023: 'Rs 5,300 crore assistance to drought-prone central region of Karnataka,' says FM Sitharaman AJR

    Budget 2023: 'Rs 5,300 crore assistance to drought-prone central region of Karnataka,' says FM Sitharaman

    Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Agriculture Accelerator Fund AJR

    Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Agriculture Accelerator Fund

    Budget 2023: Five times finance ministers referred to authors, poets in budget speech AJR

    Budget 2023: Five times finance ministers referred to authors, poets in budget speech

    Nirmala Sitharaman sixth finance minister to deliver budget five times in a row; know more - adt

    Nirmala Sitharaman sixth finance minister to deliver budget five times in a row; know more

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2023 LIVE Cigarettes to cost more as FM Sitharaman proposes 16% hike in duty snt

    Budget 2023: Cigarettes to cost more as FM Sitharaman proposes 16% hike in duty

    Budget 2023 Big relief for middle class Tax rebate limit increased to Rs 7 lakh gcw

    Budget 2023: Big relief for middle class! Tax rebate limit increased to Rs 7 lakh

    Budget 2023: Mahila Samman Savings Certificate to allow maximum deposit of Rs 2 lakh, says FM Sitharaman - adt

    Budget 2023: Mahila Samman Savings Certificate to allow maximum deposit of Rs 2 lakh, says FM Sitharaman

    Budget 2023 Mobiles TVs to get cheaper Gold silver cigarettes to get costlier See full list here gcw

    Budget 2023: Mobiles, TVs to get cheaper; Gold, silver, cigarettes to get costlier; See full list here

    Budget 2023: State govts to set up Unity Mall for promotion, sale of 'One District, One Product' items AJR

    Budget 2023: State govts to set up Unity Mall for promotion, sale of 'One District, One Product' items

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon