Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces package for 'Vishwakarma' artisans; check details

"PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman - package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftspeople has been conceptualized, will enable them to improve quality, scale and reach of their products, integrating with MSME value chain," Sitharaman said during her budget speech.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on Wednesday (February 1) announced a special package for traditional artisans and craftsmen under the PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman to integrate them with the MSME value chain.

The finance minister's announcement comes during her budget speech. "PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman - package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftspeople has been conceptualised, will enable them to improve quality, scale and reach of their products, integrating with MSME value chain," Sitharaman said.

Also read: Budget 2023: State govts to set up Unity Mall for promotion, sale of 'One District, One Product' items

The Finance Minister presented her fifth Budget on February 1 (Wednesday). This would be the last full budget of FM Sitharaman in the Narendra Modi 2.0 government.

"G20 Presidency gives us a unique opportunity to strengthen our role in the world economic order, we are steering an ambitious people-centric agenda to address global challenges and facilitate sustainable economic development," the FM said.

Also read: Budget 2023: 'Rs 5,300 crore assistance to drought-prone central region of Karnataka,' says FM Sitharaman

"Indian economy has increased in size from being tenth to 5th largest in the world in the last 9 years, we have made significant progress in many SDGs, economy has become lot more formalised, efficient implementation of schemes has brought about inclusive development," she further said.

meanwhile, India is estimated to grow at a rate of 7 percent in FY23 which is highest among large economies. The economy has become more formalised as reflected in the EPFO data.