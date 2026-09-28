A Russian travel vlogger’s first ride on the Jaipur Metro has gone viral on social media, with her cheerful reaction to the city’s public transport winning praise from viewers.

A Russian travel vlogger’s first ride on the Jaipur Metro has gone viral on social media, with her cheerful reaction to the city’s public transport winning praise from viewers. Vera Prokofeva, a Russian travel vlogger based in India, shared a video capturing her first-ever Jaipur Metro journey with a friend. Her experience began at a metro station, where she sought directions from a staff member before heading towards the platform.

"We want to go to the metro station, which is nearby Hawa Mahal," she said in the video.

As she reached the platform, Prokofeva appeared impressed by the metro station and its facilities. She filmed different sections of the station and praised its overall appearance, even giving the experience a glowing rating.

"Very good. I would say a nice platform. Ten out of ten. So far,” she said.

Prokofeva filmed the interiors of the metro and other aspects of the ride while making her way towards the station near Jaipur’s iconic Hawa Mahal.

The Russian vlogger also drew comparisons with the Dubai Metro, noting that some of the Jaipur Metro’s modern facilities reminded her of the UAE’s transport system.

The video quickly drew reactions from Indian social media users, with several welcoming Prokofeva to the Pink City. Others urged her to experience more of India’s public transport network, including the extensive Delhi Metro and the Rapid Rail.