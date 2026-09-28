Congress workers protested across several states, including Telangana, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the "illegal" Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which they allege is a move to delete voters.

Congress workers held protests across several states on Monday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with the party demanding his resignation and raising objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Protests in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with party leaders, led a protest march from the Indira Gandhi statue to the Election Commission office as part of the state-level demonstration.

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala said the party would submit a complaint seeking the resignation and prosecution of Gyanesh Kumar. “Today, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee decided to do the protest and we will be walking from Indira Gandhi statue up to the Election Commission in Telangana. We want to file a complaint regarding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and prosecution,” Chamala said.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had influenced the Chief Election Commissioner to delete voters' names to ensure they remained in power. “This clearly shows that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have influenced the CEC to delete the votes to make sure that they continue in power for 50 years,” he alleged. Chamala also demanded that the 2025 voter list be revoked and called for the reinstatement of 13 crore voters.

Nationwide Demonstrations

Meanwhile, Left parties staged a protest against Gyanesh Kumar in Patna, while Congress workers held demonstrations in Srinagar and Lucknow. Congress MP Pawan Khera said the protests were being held across the country and alleged that the election mandate was being “stolen”. “This protest is ongoing across the country. CEC deceived this country; election mandates are being stolen. SIR is completely illegal,” Khera said.

Allegations of Illegal Procedure

He claimed that an amendment to Form 6 required parliamentary approval and alleged that this had not been done. “For an amendment to Form 6, it needs to be brought to Parliament. But it wasn't done. So, SIR becomes illegal. If SIR is illegal, all additions and deletions are illegal,” Khera said.

Khera said there was “outrage across the country” and demanded the removal of Gyanesh Kumar. “Everyone wants to protest. Gyanesh Kumar should be sacked to save the country,” he said.