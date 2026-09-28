Police have arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting a temple priest in the city over loud devotional music being played during a religious programme Friday night.

An argument over loud devotional music allegedly escalated into an assault on the priest in Jaipur, prompting police to arrest two persons. The incident took place on Friday night at a temple in Ganesh Nagar Main on Niwaru Road, where Pandit Ramkrishna was conducting a puja as part of a religious programme. According to police, a few people approached the priest and objected to the volume of the devotional music being played at the temple.

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During the confrontation, one of the men allegedly assaulted Ramkrishna, police said.

Following a complaint filed by the priest, police examined CCTV footage of the incident and identified two suspects. The accused, identified as Harish and Devansh, were subsequently arrested for breach of peace.

The incident triggered further concern among the priest’s family members, who gathered outside Kardhani police station on Sunday and demanded strict action against those allegedly involved in the assault.