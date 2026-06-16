An 82-year-old Mumbai man has touched thousands online after a viral video highlighted his daily struggle to earn a living. After losing his job during the Covid-19 pandemic, he started selling homemade farsan on a roadside stall. Social media users praised his hard work, discipline and dignity, with many offering support.

An 82-year-old roadside snack seller from Mumbai has become an internet favourite after a video showing his daily routine went viral on social media. The video, shared by Mumbai-based content creator Aradhana Chatterjee, introduced viewers to Mansukh Kaka, who spends nearly 12 hours every day selling homemade farsan to support himself and his family.

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The heartwarming clip quickly drew attention, with thousands of people praising the elderly man's determination and positive attitude despite the challenges he faces.

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From Saree Shop Employee to Roadside Vendor

According to Chatterjee, Mansukh Kaka spent most of his life working as a salesperson at a saree shop. However, he lost his job after falling ill during the Covid-19 pandemic. His son also had to leave work to care for him during that difficult period.

After recovering, Mansukh Kaka decided not to sit idle. Instead, he started a small roadside stall near his home, selling homemade snacks prepared by his sister.

Homemade Snacks and Long Working Hours

The video showed neatly arranged containers filled with around 20 varieties of snacks, including khakra, chakli and other farsan items. Chatterjee explained that the snacks are prepared fresh at home before being packed and brought to the stall each day.

Despite spending long hours waiting for customers, Mansukh Kaka reportedly earns only about ₹300 daily. One moment that particularly impressed viewers showed him carefully recording every sale and expense in a small diary.

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Social Media Comes Together to Help

The video sparked an outpouring of support online. Many viewers admired how neatly dressed and professional Mansukh Kaka looked, noting that his tucked-in shirt and disciplined approach reflected his self-respect and commitment to work.

Several people who had met him in person described him as kind and gentle. Others asked for his location so they could buy from his stall directly, while many requested donation details to support him financially.

As the story spread, users encouraged fellow Mumbaikars to visit the stall and purchase snacks, saying that supporting his business could be more meaningful than simply making donations.

Indeed, Mansukh Kaka's story highlights that dignity, hard work and perseverance can inspire people at any age.

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