Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reviewed 12 years of development in Andaman & Nicobar as part of the Pragati Padh Yatra. He also chaired a Hajj 2026 review meeting, noting its success and that India won two awards for its management.

Rijiju Reviews Development in Andaman & Nicobar

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Flag Point in Sri Vijaya Puram as part of the Pragati Padh Yatra to review developmental works undertaken over the past 12 years.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post to X, "Visited Flag Point, Sri Vijaya Puram, as part of the Pragati Padh Yatra to review the developmental works undertaken over the last 12 years. The transformation witnessed across the Andaman & Nicobar Islands reflects the Modi Government's unwavering commitment to development, connectivity & improving the lives of the people", he said.

Visited Flag Point, Sri Vijaya Puram, as part of the Pragati Padh Yatra to review the developmental works undertaken over the last 12 years. The transformation witnessed across the Andaman & Nicobar Islands reflects the Modi Government’s unwavering commitment to development,… pic.twitter.com/34apLma2t6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 20, 2026

Hajj 2026 Praised for 'Fantastic' Management

On June 18, Rijiju held a Hajj 2026 review meeting and said, "...Taking everything into account, we can say that Hajj 2026 has been the most fantastic ever. As a result, India has won two awards. Foreign Ministry has handed over the award to me...I thank the entire Hajj management team, officers of my ministry, MEA team and other officials for this..."

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and is considered a religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the pilgrimage. The other four pillars are Shahada (declaration of faith), Salah (daily prayers), Zakat (charitable giving), and Sawm (fasting during Ramadan).

On June 3, the first batch of Hajj pilgrims returned to India after completing the sacred journey, expressing happiness over completing their journey safely and praising the arrangements made for the lakhs of people who went to the Kaaba in Mecca. (ANI)