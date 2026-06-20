PM Modi released the 23rd PM-KISAN instalment in West Bengal, transferring over Rs 907.21 crore to 45.35 lakh farmers. He also launched the PM Fasal Bima Yojana crop insurance scheme and other development projects in the state.

PM-KISAN Fund Release

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme to the eligible beneficiaries in Hooghly district, West Bengal. The event was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India, with the support of the Government of West Bengal. An amount exceeding Rs 907.21 crore was transferred to over 45.35 lakh beneficiaries in West Bengal in the 23rd instalment, taking the cumulative disbursement under the scheme in the State to over Rs 15,055 crore since the launch of the scheme in 2019.

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Under this instalment, more than Rs 18,880 crore was transferred directly into the bank accounts of over 9.44 crore farmers across the country.

Crop Insurance Scheme Launched in West Bengal

The Prime Minister also launched the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) / Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) in West Bengal, extending the benefits of the world's largest crop insurance scheme to the farmers of the State.

During 2026-27, the initiative aims to provide insurance coverage to nearly 1.10 crore farmers across about 30 lakh hectares of agricultural land, protecting crops with an estimated insured value of Rs 28,140 crore while supporting farmers through substantial premium subsidy.

To keep the premium burden on farmers low, the central and state governments will provide premium subsidies of approximately Rs 777 crore.

'Bengal Has Broken Free From Its Shackles': PM Modi

On the occasion, PM Modi said, "There is now a new freshness in the air of West Bengal. A new fragrance is wafting from every particle here; it feels as if Bengal has now broken free from its shackles. As if the restoration of Bengal's pride has begun. Today's event is a witness, the launch of these projects is a testament that our Bengal has set to work building its new future."

PM Modi said it is clearly visible in Bengal how much change a "single vote can bring".

"On this occasion, I extend my heartiest congratulations to the people of Bengal and all my fellow countrymen on West Bengal Day.This year, West Bengal Day carries even greater significance, as the dreams envisioned for Bengal's bright future after independence by its great personalities are, in a way, being realized today. May this historic occasion inspire West Bengal's development and help us script a new and glorious history," he said.

New Railway and Road Projects

He also dedicated to the nation the Sankrail-Santragachi Link Line Project in Howrah district, laid the foundation stone of a 300-bed New Divisional Railway Hospital at Howrah and also laid the foundation stone of a Road Over Bridge between Haur and Radhamohanpur in Purba Medinipur district. (ANI)