Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika chaired a review meeting on post-flood relief in Sivasagar, noting that 43,000 affected families have received Rs 15,000 in aid. He directed officials to ensure no deserving family is left out of the assistance.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday chaired a review meeting on post-flood rehabilitation and relief measures in Sivasagar district, taking stock of the assistance being provided to affected families. The meeting, held at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Sivasagar, was attended by Ministers Bimal Borah and Sushanta Borgohain, along with Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain.

Review of Rehabilitation and Financial Aid

During the meeting, Hazarika reviewed the progress of rehabilitation support, damage assessment, dewatering and floodwater removal operations in Sivasagar town, and other measures being taken for timely assistance to flood-affected people.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that around 43,000 flood-affected families in the district have received the interim financial assistance of Rs 15,000 provided by the Assam government. Hazarika directed the district administration to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive the financial assistance without delay and that no deserving family is left out. He also instructed officials to expedite rehabilitation work and maintain coordination among departments.

Minister Oversees On-ground Efforts

The Assam minister has been stationed in Sivasagar for the past seven days to oversee flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts. He has been visiting affected areas, interacting with families and monitoring relief operations.

The district administration has also initiated steps to mobilise resources for constructing temporary shelters for families whose houses were completely washed away in the floods. (ANI)