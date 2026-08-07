Ahead of National Handloom Day, PM Modi urged citizens to popularise local weaves via social media. The Ministry of Textiles will mark the day on August 7 with an event where President Murmu will be the Chief Guest and awards will be given.

National Handloom Day Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the public ahead of National Handloom Day, urging people to utilise digital platforms to popularise the nation's traditional craftsmanship and local weaves. He appealed to citizens to share their Get Ready With Me (GRWM) videos along with the hashtags to boost the visibility of local textiles. Prime Minister took to X on Thursday to promote creative online engagement, emphasising the need to popularise India's handloom diversity. "7th August is National Handloom Day. Let's make India's handloom diversity popular. Share your videos with your favourite handloom products, including GRWM videos on social media. Don't forget to use #NationalHandloomDay," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on August 7, the Ministry of Textiles will celebrate the 12th National Handloom Day at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) in New Delhi to showcase India's handloom heritage and recognise the contribution of the handloom weaving community to the country's cultural and economic development.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Textiles, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the celebrations as the Chief Guest. Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita, Secretary (Textiles) Neelam Shami Rao and Development Commissioner (Handlooms) Dr M Beena will also be present on the occasion.

The press release furhter stated that the event will be attended by Sant Kabir Handloom Awardees and National Handloom Awardees along with their family members, handloom weavers from across the country, members of the Awards Selection Committee, eminent personalities associated with the handloom sector, senior government officials, media representatives and other distinguished guests.

Awards and Event Highlights

A major highlight of the celebrations will be the presentation of the Sant Kabir Handloom Awards and the National Handloom Awards for 2025. A total of 22 awards, including three Sant Kabir Handloom Awards and 19 National Handloom Awards, will be conferred on handloom weavers for their craftsmanship, innovation and contribution to preserving India's handloom traditions.

The occasion will also witness the release of four commemorative postage stamps celebrating India's diverse handloom weaving traditions. Two publications--"Earth. Root. Thread - Aal Dyed Handloom Textiles of Central India" and the Handloom Awards Book 2025--will also be unveiled during the function.

An exhibition featuring award-winning handloom products will be organised on the sidelines of the celebrations. Visitors will also be able to witness live demonstrations of traditional Kani weaving and Wall Hanging weaving.

In addition to the main function on August 7, 2026, other significant events planned around the National Handloom Day include exhibitions, conclaves (designer, IIHT), etc.

Significance of India's Handloom Sector

According to the Ministry, India's handloom sector supports the livelihoods of more than 35 lakh people, with women accounting for over 70 per cent of the workforce. The sector remains a custodian of India's rich textile traditions and an important contributor to environmentally sustainable production practices.

History and Observance

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement launched on August 7, 1905, which gave renewed impetus to indigenous industries and India's handloom sector. The observance recognises the enduring contribution of handloom weavers to the country's cultural heritage and socio-economic development.

Since its inception in 2015, National Handloom Day has served as an occasion to celebrate the artistry, skill and dedication of India's handloom weavers while reaffirming the Government's commitment to the preservation, promotion and sustainable development of the handloom sector.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched National Handloom Day in Chennai in 2015. More than a celebration of India's rich handloom tradition, the day honours the skilled artisans who have preserved the country's cultural heritage through generations.

Gujarat's Thriving Handloom Craftsmanship

According to Gujarat CMO, "Gujarat stands as one of India's leading centres of handloom craftsmanship, where weaving is deeply rooted in the state's culture, craftsmanship and livelihoods."

Gujarat's traditional handlooms, including Patola and Kutch weaves, have gained recognition across the USA, Europe, Japan, Australia and the Middle East, with growing acceptance among international designers and renowned personalities.

With government support, modern design and effective marketing, the sector today supports over 12,000 weavers and artisans and has generated business exceeding Rs 51.07 crore, strengthening both Gujarat's cultural legacy and its economic potential.

(ANI)