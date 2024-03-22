Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Will ED get 10 days custody of Delhi liquor policy excise scam 'Kingpin'? Order soon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was produced in Rose Avenue Court, as Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought his custody in connection with the now-scrapped liquor policy. Kejriwal was arrested by the central agency late on Thursday on charges of corruption in relation to the case.

A Delhi court has reserved its order on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his late night arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. Kejriwal was arrested in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam and the central agency today sought custody of the Aam Aadmi Party boss for 10 days.

While seeking the custody, the probe agency alleged that the CM (Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) is the key conspirator and kingpin in demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen.

What did the ED's lawyer said in the court?

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the Rouse Avenue Court that "Kejriwal favoured certain persons to receive kick-backs and proceeds of crime were used for the Goa elections of AAP. Manish Sisodia has also been arrested in this case and has not been given bail."

The probe agency further said, "Arvind Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore from some accused from 'South group' for Punjab elections." ASG SV Raju mentioned a meeting between Arvind Kejriwal and Manguta Reddy in Delhi, where the Delhi CM showed interest in Liquor business. Raghav Manguta also corroborated his father’s statement, ASG Raju said.

Reading statements, ASG Raju said, “Vijay Nair received Rs 100 crore kickbacks on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal”, adding that in exchange for those kickbacks, “they were granted favourable policies”. “Of the amount, 45 crore of proceeds of crime used in Goa elections," ASG Raju said. He further said there is corroboration and “not only statements, but also corroboration through CDRs (Call detail records).”

ASG SV Raju further added that Arvind Kejriwal willfully disobeyed the summons and at the time of the search as well, he did not provide correct facts.

What did Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer said?

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who represented Arvinnd Kejriwal, argued "remand is not automatic and it has to satisfy provisions of a draconian statute like PMLA". He opposed the remand plea of the Enforcement Directorate and said that the first thing they need to show is the necessity to arrest. "Power of arrest and necessity of arrest are two different things," he added.

He pointed that “this is the first time in the history of India that a sitting chief minister has been arrested.” “It’s the first time first four leaders of his party are arrested,” he said, adding that, “It’s like creating a non-level playing field."

Singhvi added that there is no direct evidence. "Without there being any material in possession of the Enforcement Directorate on the basis of which Kejriwal can be believed to be guilty of an offence, he is being illegally and arbitrarily arrested by the ED," he concluded.

The arrest came hours after the Delhi High Court granted the AAP head temporary protection from arrest in connection with the summonses issued by the federal government in the liquor policy fraud case.

Arvind Kejriwal on Friday withdrew the petition in the Supreme Court against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liqour policy case. His lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, informed the Supreme Court that their case conflicts with the Enforcement Directorate's petition for the remand of Delhi Chief Minister, which is ongoing in the lower Rouse Avenue Court, and that the legal team will fight it first.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders - who called for a nationwide protest today - began a demonstration in Delhi. Some prominent Delhi ministers such as Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained by the Delhi Police.