Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Betrayal of people of Delhi': Kejriwal's wife breaks silence on his arrest; lauds CM as 'Janardan'

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Sunita Kejriwal's reaction came a day after an Enforcement Directorate team took into custody his husband and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

    Betrayal of people of Delhi': Kejriwal's wife breaks silence on his arrest; lauds CM as 'Janardan' gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 6:32 PM IST

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he got the AAP chief arrested “out of arrogance”. The former IRS officer's reaction came a day after her house was raided by an Enforcement Directorate team, who later took into custody his husband and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo in connection with the Delhi liquor policy-linked money laundering probe.

    Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), she wrote: “Modiji got your thrice elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows everything."

    What did ED say in the Delhi court?

    Speaking for the ED, Additional Solicitor General ASV Raju said that Arvind Kejriwal was the prime conspirator and kingpin of the Delhi excise policy scandal. The ED further stated that Kejriwal was in constant communication with Manish Sisodia, the then-Deputy Chief Minister. According to the ED, Kejriwal was actively involved in the policy's formulation as well as the processing of criminal proceeds. According to the ED, the profits from the crime were utilized to campaign in the Goa elections. 

    According to the investigation agency, Arvind Kejriwal asked the "South Group" for bribes in return for favors. As to the ED's legal representative, the liquor firms in Delhi were taken over by the 'South Group' in return for payments. The ED said Vijay Nair, AAP's former communication head, acted as the middle man between South Group and the AAP. Vijay Nair was staying in a house near Kejriwal's residence.

    What did Arvind Kejriwal said in defence?

    Abhishek Manu Singhvi, defending Kejriwal, stated that the ED had to demonstrate the need of the arrest. "The authority of arrest does not match the need for arrest. Just because you have the authority to arrest doesn't imply you will. The fact that you have power does not imply that you would use it," Singhvi remarked.

    Kejriwal's attorneys also claimed that 80% of respondents did not mention the AAP supremo in their responses. "The reason of arrest of one of the witnesses is non-cooperation, and he was arrested a day after he did not name Kejriwal," Singhvi told reporters.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 6:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Special PM Modi in Bhutan: 'It's sensitive, security-oriented, significant'

    PM Modi's Bhutan Visit: 'It's sensitive, security-oriented, significant'

    BREAKING ED granted 10 day custody of 'Kingpin' Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy excise case gcw

    BREAKING: ED granted 10 day custody of 'Kingpin' Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy excise case

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: High expectations for Congress, Left, BJP in Thrissur anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: High expectations for Congress, Left, BJP in Thrissur

    DGCA imposes Rs 80 lakh penalty on Air India for violation of Flight Duty Time Limitations, fatigue management system of crew gcw

    Air India fined Rs 80 lakh for violation of flight duty time limitations, fatigue management system of crew

    Kerala weather update: Light rainfall expected in 8 districts; temperature to rise in 3 districts; Check anr

    Kerala Weather Update: Light rainfall expected in 8 districts; temperature to rise in 3 districts; Check

    Recent Stories

    Special PM Modi in Bhutan: 'It's sensitive, security-oriented, significant'

    PM Modi's Bhutan Visit: 'It's sensitive, security-oriented, significant'

    BREAKING ED granted 10 day custody of 'Kingpin' Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy excise case gcw

    BREAKING: ED granted 10 day custody of 'Kingpin' Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy excise case

    Cricket IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Bollywood stars and cricket legends set to thrill the fans in attendance osf

    IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Bollywood stars and cricket icons set to thrill the fans in attendance

    Holi 2024: 7 effective home remedies to remove colors from skin & hair gcw eai

    Holi 2024: 7 effective home remedies to remove colors from skin & hair

    cricket Ruturaj Gaikwad opens up about CSK captaincy change after Dhoni's announcement osf

    IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad opens up about CSK captaincy change after Dhoni's announcement (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon