    Breaking barriers: Deaf and mute lawyer advocates case through sign language in Supreme Court

    The administration actively contributes to advancing the reach of sign language, fostering a more inclusive environment. Furthermore, the Supreme Court recently introduced sign language interpreters for the first time at its two-day national stakeholders consultation on child protection.

    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 6:47 PM IST

    The Supreme Court of India has recently witnessed a case presented by a deaf and mute lawyer through sign language interpretation, marking the first instance of its kind. Sara Sunny, the lawyer in question, initially encountered obstacles when the control room responsible for managing virtual proceedings denied her screen space.

    However, her interpreter, Saurabh Roy Choudhary, soon appeared on-screen, articulating her arguments to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. Subsequently, the CJI directed the control room to provide screen space to Sara, allowing both to present their arguments before the Supreme Court.

    'They will be uprooted': PM Modi evokes Rajasthan's 'Sanatan' heritage to attack INDIA

    Advocate-on-record Sanchita Ann orchestrated Sara's appearance, reflecting CJI's commitment to ensuring equal access to justice. Last year, he initiated a comprehensive accessibility audit of the Supreme Court complex to enhance accessibility and understand the challenges faced by differently abled individuals within the legal system.

    Chief Justice Chandrachud's dedication to promoting inclusivity is further exemplified by his adoptive fatherhood of two differently abled girls.

    This event underscores the importance of addressing challenges on the path to genuine inclusivity and accessibility within the Indian legal system, as acknowledged by Sanchita Ann.

    MP Polls 2023: PM Modi launches scathing attack on Congress; cautions first-time, women voters

    The event's invitations and program details were issued in Braille for the visually impaired, a significant step towards inclusivity. These initiatives align with Chief Justice Chandrachud's efforts, including the formation of a Supreme Court committee on accessibility to better understand the hardships faced by differently abled individuals.

    The Supreme Court's annual national stakeholder consultations play a pivotal role in bringing together partners from various government sectors, including the Women and Child Development Ministry, as well as national and state commissions for the protection of children's rights.

