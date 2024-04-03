AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after nearly 6 months (WATCH)

Having spent six months behind bars in the Delhi liquor policy case, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been released from Tihar jail. He walked out of the prison on Wednesday evening, a day after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday after six months of his arrest in a case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

Upon his release, Sanjay Singh was welcomed by a large group of AAP supporters who gathered outside the jail premises to receive their leader. The AAP MP was welcomed with dhol, garlands and showered with flower petals outside the jail.

Addressing the crowd from atop a vehicle, the AAP leader said, "Arvind Kejriwal, who is the biggest leader, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have been kept behind bars."

"Jashn manane ka waqt nahi aya hai, sangharsh ka waqt hai (This is not a time to celebrate. We have to struggle)," he added.

While granting bail, the court said Singh wouldn’t make any comments regarding his role in the Delhi excise policy case. The court also fixed a few other rules for the leader.

Setting conditions for the release of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on bail, a trial court on Wednesday asked him to share his travel itinerary in advance with the investigation officer and keep his mobile location turned on if he plans to leave Delhi NCR.

Singh was also ordered by special judge Kaveri Baweja to give up his passport, refrain from leaving the nation without authorization, and refrain from attempting to tamper with the evidence or influence witnesses.

Further, he has been ordered to execute a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the same amount. While on bail, Singh will have to share his mobile number with the federal investigation agency and join the probe as and when required.

The AAP leader was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the money laundering case related to the purported excise policy fraud. The court noted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had no issues with Singh's release on bail.