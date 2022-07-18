Bomb scare at Bengaluru's National Hill View Public School

The email was sent to the official ID of the school, which claimned that the a explosive device had been planted in the premises of the National Hill View Public School located in RR Nagar.

Police in Bengaluru is investigating a bomb threat to a school in the city. The threat was sent on the school's email ID.

The email was sent to the official ID of the school, which claimed that an explosive device had been planted on the premises of the National Hill View Public School located in RR Nagar.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar is one of the trustees of the school. The school management sent the children home in the morning after the email threat came to light.

In the wake of the bomb threat, a bomb disposal squad, dog squad and police came and checked the place.

Police personnel from RR Nagar, Gnana Bharati, Batarayanapura and surrounding areas conducted an inspection near the school.

To recall, some months ago, 14 school had received such email threat which had turned out to be hoax.