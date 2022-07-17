'Foreign nation' behind cloudbursts? KCR claims he has 'gloomy' information

The Opposition, meanwhile, mocked KCR for his conspiracy charge. Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar called it the "joke of the century" and claimed that KCR was enacting drama to cover up his "failures".

There may be a 'foreign hand' behind the cloudbursts in some parts of the country, including the Godavari river basin, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao claimed on Sunday.

Citing "gloomy" information in his possession, KCR said, "They say there are conspiracies around a new method called cloudburst. We are not sure how true is it, but some foreign nations are deliberately carrying out cloudbursts in our country. They did it in Leh (Ladakh) earlier. Then they did it in Uttarakhand. We have 'gloomy, gloomy' information that they are doing the same in the Godavari basin. Changes in climate lead to these kinds of calamities. So, we need to safeguard our people."

"Effects of incessant rainfall are visible. The meteorological department and private weather forecasters have predicted that heavy rains may continue till July 29. The danger has not eased yet," the Chief Minister said.

KCR's remarks came after he reviewed the flood relief measures with officials after visiting the flood-hit Bhadrachalam town in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. He announced a Rs 1,000 crore rehabilitation package for the temple town that would facilitate a permanent solution to the flood threat.

The Opposition, meanwhile, mocked KCR for his conspiracy charge. Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar called it the "joke of the century" and claimed that KCR was enacting drama to cover up his "failures". He further claimed that KCR was floating a foreign conspiracy theory to try to divert people's attention from the Kaleshwaram project's "submergence".

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President A Revanth Reddy said that if KCR had such information, then, as chief minister, he should hand it over to the Intelligence Bureau, RAW and also the central government.

Heavy rains (recently) and inflows led to a massive rise in water levels in the Godavari river (though it started declining on Saturday) at Bhadrachalam town. Such massive water levels and flooding were last witnessed in 1986, some residents recalled. The state government has shifted several thousand people to relief camps in view of the flooding in the district.

