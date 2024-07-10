Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BMW hit-and-run case: Accused Mihir Shah admits driving, denies DUI, say sources

    On Tuesday evening, Shah was arrested and the police also took a total of 12 people among them his mother and two sisters. The arrest was made after a chase by several police teams that led to the identification of Shah's whereabouts in an apartment in Virar, about 65 km from Mumbai.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

    Mihir Shah, the primary accused in the Mumbai's BMW hit-and-run case has reportedly accepted that he was driving the car at the time of the accident but has denied the charges of drunken driving as per the police sources.

    On Tuesday evening, Shah was arrested and the police also took a total of 12 people among them his mother and two sisters. The arrest was made after a chase by several police teams that led to the identification of Shah's whereabouts in an apartment in Virar, about 65 km from Mumbai.

    The chain of events that led to the arrest of Shah was on Sunday morning when he was allegedly driving the BMW after spending the night at a Juhu bar where he consumed Rs 18,730 with four friends. It was around 5:30 am when the BMW hit a two-wheeler at Kala Nagar. After that, Shah reportedly dumped the car and then fled to a female friend's house in Goregaon.

    From there, Shah's sister interfered and took him and his friend to her house in Borivali. The family then planned to flee to a resort in Shahapur, Thane district, in an Audi. Shah was accompanied by his mother Meena, two sisters Kinjal and Pooja and two friends.

    The police were able to locate where Shah was after they had identified one of his friends, however, efforts to reach him were in vain as his phone was off.

