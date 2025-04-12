user
Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Storm alert for THESE districts in; Check forecast here

The weather has changed a lot. Storms and rain quickly brought the temperature under control. The forecast is for continued bad weather into the New Year. Due to twin cyclones and a lot of moisture entering from the Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds will occur in the state

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 8:47 AM IST

The temperature may drop at the beginning of the week. That means the people of the state are going to be free from the heat of April.

Meanwhile, due to the continuous storms and rain, the temperature of Bengal has suddenly decreased quite a bit, bringing relief to everyone.


At present, there is a cyclone in the atmosphere. Which is located in North East Bihar. And there is another cyclone in North Bangladesh.

On top of that, a lot of moisture is entering from the Bay of Bengal. As a result, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain in many places until Monday, April 14.

Also, the Meteorological Department has informed that there is a possibility of heavy rain in West Bengal, Bihar, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh at the weekend.

Gusty winds may blow in Bihar and Jharkhand. Thunderstorms with rain are forecast in large parts of South India. Dust storms may occur in Rajasthan.

Even on Saturday, there is a possibility of light to heavy rain in several places in South Bengal including Kolkata. With it will blow gusty winds.

Alipore Meteorological Department has informed that light to heavy rain will occur in one or two parts of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur and Jhargram.

Gusty winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. However, a higher rain alert has been issued for some parts of Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia. There is a possibility of gusty winds blowing at a speed of 40-50 km there.

The weather will be bad in North Bengal on Saturday as well. There is a possibility of heavy rain with thunderstorms in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda. Also, gusty winds will blow at a speed of 50 to 60 km per hour in two Dinajpurs and Malda. And this havoc will continue till next Monday.

ALSO READ: India is bracing for a scorching summer - Here's what we can learn from Singapore

