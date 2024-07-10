PM Modi arrives in Vienna, set for high-level talks with Austrian leaders

On arrival, PM Modi was welcomed at the airport by Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg; this was the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Austria in the last forty years, with the last one being Indira Gandhi in 1983.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 9) began his two-day official visit to Vienna that is expected to strengthen the India-Austria ties and cooperation in addressing global issues.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Landed in Vienna. This visit to Austria is a special one. Our nations are connected by shared values and a commitment to a better planet. Looking forward to the various programmes in Austria including talks with Chancellor @karlnehammer, interactions with the Indian community and more."

On arrival, PM Modi was welcomed at the airport by Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg; this was the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Austria in the last forty years, with the last one being Indira Gandhi in 1983.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India highlighted the importance of the visit on X and said, "This year both the countries are celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and this historical visit will further boost the India-Austria relations."

While in Austria, PM Modi will meet with the President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen and discuss with the Chancellor Karl Nehammer. On Wednesday, both the Prime Minister and Chancellor also will speak to the business community of both nations.

Before arriving in Austria, PM Modi highlighted the common principles that form the basis of the bilateral relations. The principles of democracy, freedom and the rule of law are the founding principles that the two countries will foster an even deeper integration, Modi said.

Taking to X, Chancellor Nehammer displayed his excitement by saying, "I very much look forward to welcoming Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, the largest democracy in the world, next week in Vienna. This is a special honour as it is the first time an Indian Prime Minister will be visiting Austria in over 40 years and as we commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Austria."

"Thank you, Chancellor Karl Nehammer. It is indeed an honour to visit Austria to mark this historic occasion. I look forward to our discussions on strengthening the bonds between our nations and exploring new avenues of cooperation," PM Modi said.

