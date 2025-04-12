Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi and Ram temple witness heavy devotee gathering on Hanuman Jayanti

Read Full Article

Ayodhya: Devotees thronged Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. In the visuals, devotees were seen standing in the queue, waiting for their chance to offer prayers. Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers and took a holy dip in the Saryu River as they arrived at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on the occasion.

The devotees also arrived at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: 10 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook messages to share with loved ones

Several devotees also gathered at the Hanuman Temple in Lucknow on the occasion to offer their prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman, who is known for his unwavering devotion, courage, and strength.

Moreover, the devotees arrived at Shri Koranti Hanuman Temple, Kalaburagi, in Karnataka, and offered prayers to Lord Hanuman.

Pachmatha temple prepares Maha Thali on Hanuman Jayanti

Jabalpur's Pachmatha temple had prepared a special Maha Thali with 56 traditional dishes from across India and a massive 5,000 kg laddu.

Marking its silver jubilee, the Hanuman Mandir Seva Samiti and Mahila Mandal are set to organise a grand three-day celebration

The thali reflects the idea of "unity in diversity," bringing together regional favourites on a single sacred platter. There's dry fruit from Kashmir, fafda-jalebi and dhokla from Gujarat, layiya from Uttar Pradesh, Banarasi paan and lassi, bel sharbat, and even Bihar's signature litti-chokha.

Hanuman Jayanti or Hanuman Janmotsav celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, an ardent follower of Lord Ram.

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and is observed on the day of the full moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which occurs in March or April. It also goes by the name Chaitra Poornima. On this auspicious occasion, devotees across the world keep fast and offer puja to the deity. Devotees chant Hanuman Mantras to form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman.

The festivities are marked by colourful processions, cultural performances and the sharing of prasad.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees across the world keep fast and offer puja to the deity. Devotees chant Hanuman Mantras to appease Sankatmochan and form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanti: Grand feast of 56 dishes from Kashmir to Kanyakumari set at Jabalpur temple

Latest Videos