user
user icon

Mutual Fund SIP: Rs 1000/month investment may turn into Rs 1 crore; here's how

SIP Highest Return: The market is generally bad. But this fund is giving huge returns.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 8:45 AM IST

Everyone expects higher returns in less time. SBI Long Term Equity Fund is one such fund. The equity market is always compared to a marathon. Those who want to continue investing properly in any situation (Mutual Fund Investment) can get a lot more returns from this market.

article_image2

Because, at the speed of compounding, an investment of lakhs can make you a millionaire. SBI Long Term Equity Fund is one such fund.


article_image3

In which, if you invest ₹1,000 per month for 32 consecutive years, you would receive a return more than Rs 1 crore from that SIP (Multibagger Fund).

article_image4

Investing Rs 10,000 in this fund through SIP for 32 years would have yielded a return of approximately Rs 14.4 crore. And investing Rs 1,000 per month through SIP would have yielded a return of Rs 1.4 crore.

article_image5

SBI Long Term Equity Fund is actually an open-ended equity-linked savings scheme which has a 3-year lock-in period.

article_image6

This fund came to the market on March 31, 1993. Initially, this fund was mainly in the dividend option. Later, in 2007, it came in the growth option.

article_image7

If you had invested Rs 10,000 per month in this fund through SIP since 1993, you could have deposited Rs 38.5 lakh in 32 years.

article_image8

And that money would have stood at Rs 14.44 crore on March 28, 2025. This fund has a total CAGR of 17.94%.

article_image9

16.03% per annum for 15 years and 17.59% per annum for 10 years. It is seen that this fund has given a return of 24.31% per annum in 5 years.

article_image10

If you had invested even ₹1,000 in this fund through SIP, you would have received Rs 1.4 crore in 32 years.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Google lays off hundreds in Android, Pixel, Chrome teams. Here's why ddr

Google lays off hundreds in Android, Pixel, Chrome teams. Here's why

Tariff pause could boost India's export competitiveness against China: GTRI AJR

Tariff pause could boost India's export competitiveness against China: GTRI

Debjani Ghosh calls for stronger R&D to redefine strategic supply chains AJR

Debjani Ghosh calls for stronger R&D to redefine strategic supply chains

India well-positioned for AI boom thanks to tech advances: Nandan Nilekani AJR

India well-positioned for AI boom thanks to tech advances: Nandan Nilekani

India AI trajectory in focus: Debjani Ghosh speaks at Carnegie Global Tech Summit AJR

India's AI trajectory in focus: Debjani Ghosh speaks at Carnegie Global Tech Summit

Recent Stories

Celebrity MasterChef Winner Gaurav Khanna wins Nikki Tamboli emerges as 1st runnerup ATG

Celebrity MasterChef Winner: Gaurav Khanna wins; Nikki Tamboli emerges as 1st runner-up

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto april 12 2025

LIVE India News updates on April 12: 8 injured in explosion at factory in Nagpur

Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi and Ram temple witness heavy devotee gathering on Hanuman Jayanti april 12 2025 anr

Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi and Ram temple witness heavy devotee gathering on Hanuman Jayanti

WWE WrestleMania 2025: 5 Possible Endings & Interferences in Cena vs Rhodes Blockbuster

WWE WrestleMania 2025: 5 Possible Endings & Interferences in Cena vs Rhodes Blockbuster

Maharashtra: 8 injured in explosion at aluminum foil factory in Nagpur umred taluka anr

Maharashtra: 8 injured in explosion at aluminum foil factory in Nagpur

Recent Videos

Amit Shah Confirms Smooth NDA-AIADMK Alliance in Tamil Nadu | Asianet Newsable

Amit Shah Confirms Smooth NDA-AIADMK Alliance in Tamil Nadu | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi’s Spiritual Visit to Guruji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur, MP | WATCH

PM Modi’s Spiritual Visit to Guruji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur, MP | WATCH

Video Icon
PM Modi at Shri Anandpur Dham: 'Grief Fears to Enter This Sacred Land of Saints and Service'

PM Modi at Shri Anandpur Dham: 'Grief Fears to Enter This Sacred Land of Saints and Service'

Video Icon
Agra Mosque Meat Incident: Quick Police ARREST Prevents Unrest

Agra Mosque Meat Incident: Quick Police ARREST Prevents Unrest

Video Icon
Can India Gain from US-China Tariff War? Here is Breakdown | Asianet Newsable

Can India Gain from US-China Tariff War? Here is Breakdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon