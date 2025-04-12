Mutual Fund SIP: Rs 1000/month investment may turn into Rs 1 crore; here's how

Read Full Gallery

SIP Highest Return: The market is generally bad. But this fund is giving huge returns.

Everyone expects higher returns in less time. SBI Long Term Equity Fund is one such fund. The equity market is always compared to a marathon. Those who want to continue investing properly in any situation (Mutual Fund Investment) can get a lot more returns from this market.

Because, at the speed of compounding, an investment of lakhs can make you a millionaire. SBI Long Term Equity Fund is one such fund.

In which, if you invest ₹1,000 per month for 32 consecutive years, you would receive a return more than Rs 1 crore from that SIP (Multibagger Fund).

Investing Rs 10,000 in this fund through SIP for 32 years would have yielded a return of approximately Rs 14.4 crore. And investing Rs 1,000 per month through SIP would have yielded a return of Rs 1.4 crore.

SBI Long Term Equity Fund is actually an open-ended equity-linked savings scheme which has a 3-year lock-in period.

This fund came to the market on March 31, 1993. Initially, this fund was mainly in the dividend option. Later, in 2007, it came in the growth option.

If you had invested Rs 10,000 per month in this fund through SIP since 1993, you could have deposited Rs 38.5 lakh in 32 years.

And that money would have stood at Rs 14.44 crore on March 28, 2025. This fund has a total CAGR of 17.94%.

16.03% per annum for 15 years and 17.59% per annum for 10 years. It is seen that this fund has given a return of 24.31% per annum in 5 years.

If you had invested even ₹1,000 in this fund through SIP, you would have received Rs 1.4 crore in 32 years.

Latest Videos