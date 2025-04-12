user
EPFO brings face recognition for EAN/UAN creation; what you need to know

Digital progress of the EPFO organization. Now, members are being encouraged to use their own photo, i.e., face authentication, for creating UAN, i.e., Universal Account Number. See the complete photo gallery for details.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 9:15 AM IST

Digital step by EPFO

A very big and important news is coming for crores of working people under EPFO. EPFO members will now enjoy digital facilities directly. Read the full report to know the reason…

article_image2

Face authentication is coming to EPFO

It is known that face authentication is coming to EPFO for the customers. It is believed that this will make it easier for members to use the EPFO account.


article_image3

Creating UAN number with the help of face authentication

From now on, customers will be able to create UAN number with the help of face authentication in the digital process. As a result, problems like loss of personal details, mobile number will be easily solved.

article_image4

Hassle-free digital service

Once face authentication is enabled in the EPFO account, customers will not have to go through the hassle of creating UAN number with the help of face authentication. So this will be a hassle-free digital service.

article_image5

Face authentication to prevent fraud

According to an EPFO ​​notification, biometric authentication using Face Authentication provides much more security than traditional methods such as population-based or OTP-based authentication. This will ensure accurate and fraud-resistant identity verification for customers at the start of entry into the EPFO ​​system.

article_image6

When will this service start?

EPFO will soon collaborate with My Bharat to promote Digital Life Certificate through Jeevan Pramaan using face authentication technology to provide services at the doorstep of pensioners.

article_image7

Easy and reliable service

It is known that in 2024-25, EPFO ​​has issued 1.27 crore UANs. But only 35 percent (44.6 lakhs) of these have been activated by the members. It is believed that this new face recognition (face authentication) feature can help increase that number by making the process easier and more reliable.

