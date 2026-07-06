BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka filed a complaint against CM DK Shivakumar, accusing him of illegally conducting voter list revision in mosques and madrassas. The NDA leaders submitted video evidence and threatened to approach the ECI in Delhi if no action is taken.

BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka on Monday accused the Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of calling people together to fill enumeration forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, in mosques and madrassas, and filed a complaint with the State Chief Electoral Officer. The NDA leaders said that they would file a complaint with the Election Commission in Delhi if no action is taken against the state government in 24 hours.

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'CM manipulating voter list': Union Ministers

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje accused DK Shivakumar of "manipulating the voter list." Karandlaje said, "I submitted a video, wrote to the Election Commission... Calling everyone together to fill out the enumeration form in a madrassa or elsewhere is illegal. The law says everyone should be provided a form at their door, and the form should be brought back. But Karnataka is the only state where this is happening otherwise. The Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar is manipulating the voter list to include only minority groups, particularly Muslims, to secure his position."

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy also accused Shivakumar of "illegal activities" during the SIR exercise. The JD(S) leader said, "This is our fourth complaint. We have provided documentary evidence showing how this government is misusing its office, instructing our officials on how to conduct themselves, and illegally adding names for its own benefit. We requested the CEO to direct the state government to take action on this. The CEO has already sent a message to the Election Commission of India, and I believe two officials have been deployed here from there. We will wait another day or two for action, and if this process continues, we will meet the Election Commissioner in Delhi."

"The Election Commission took strict measures, under the guidance of the Supreme Court, to ensure that no illegal immigrants or illicit activities are permitted in West Bengal. Illegal activities are taking place here under the instructions of this 'great' Chief Minister; that is why we are opposing," Kumaraswamy added.

'Submitted photos, videos': Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the BJP-JD(S) delegation has submitted photographs and video evidence of the alleged irregularities to the Karnataka CEO. Joshi told reporters, "We are not making allegations. Enumeration forms (SIR) are being distributed in certain Muslim localities--at madrasas, mosques, and the homes of local Congress leaders, as well as to Imams and Mutawallis. We have submitted photographs and videos regarding this. BLA-2 agents are not being informed because this activity is being carried out at a single place. Usually, when someone moves to a different location, the BLA-2 is aware of it, but that is not happening here."

"Many people have complained about this over the past seven days, yet the state government has taken no action. The enumeration conducted last week is illegal and violates Election Commission guidelines; therefore, we have demanded that action be taken and the enumeration be conducted afresh. We will wait for action to be taken over the next 24 hours, after which the future course of action will be decided in a meeting between the two parties," he added.

Formal Complaint and SIR Timeline

In a complaint addressed to the Karnataka CEO, the delegation noted that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are not following the SIR guidelines. The complaint noted that the evidence backing the allegations has been shared on social media. The complaint raised serious concerns over the SIR process, saying that the officials who were supposed to conduct the exercise have been undermining the true spirit of democracy.

The enumeration phase of the SIR exercise began on June 30 in Karnataka and will go on till July 29. The draft rolls will be published on August 5, with final rolls to be out on October 7. (ANI)