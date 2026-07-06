Delhi CM Rekha Gupta provided financial aid to underprivileged families and launched the new Delhi EV subsidy portal, offering incentives up to ₹1 lakh and tax waivers to curb pollution and promote a shift to clean energy.

CM Distributes Financial Aid

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed financial assistance to underprivileged families from the Rohtas Nagar and Bawana Assembly constituencies during a program held at the Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan on Monday.

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Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Gupta reiterated the Delhi Government's commitment to the welfare of its citizens. "The Delhi Government stands firmly with every needy family with complete sensitivity and dedication. Providing all possible support to every citizen during difficult times is our government's top priority," she stated. The event witnessed the presence of Rohtas Nagar MLA Jitender Mahajan, who joined the Chief Minister in extending support to the beneficiary families.

Delhi EV Subsidy Portal Launched to Curb Pollution

Earlier on July 3, in a significant move to curb rising pollution levels in the national capital, Gupta launched the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) subsidy portal. Under the city's new EV Policy, the government has announced substantial financial incentives across various vehicle categories to encourage a faster transition to clean energy.

According to the policy, buyers of electric two-wheelers will receive a subsidy of ₹30,000, while electric three-wheelers are eligible for ₹50,000. For the N1 category (light commercial vehicles), the government has earmarked a subsidy of ₹1 lakh. Furthermore, all electric cars priced below ₹30 lakh will be fully exempt from Road Tax and Registration Fees. To further incentivise the shift, the government is also offering scrappage benefits for those replacing old internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles with new EVs.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised that the policy was a long-overdue necessity for the city. "This EV policy was essential for this city. For years, there were discussions about how to solve the pollution problem, yet no clear solution emerged. Had that solution been found--or had this EV policy been introduced in this form earlier--neither the government nor the public would be facing the immense pressure we face today," the CM said.

She further noted that given the "constantly rising pollution levels," it was imperative to implement aggressive measures. (ANI)