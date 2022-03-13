'Only tyrants do such things': BJP on KTR's threat to cut water and power to army cantonment

KTR had warned that if the Local Military Authority blocks roads and creates hurdles for development works, the Telangana government will cut power and water supply if needed to Cantonment limits.

Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao for threatening to cut off water and power supply to cantonment areas in the Secunderabad Cantonment.

Rao had on Saturday made a statement that if the Local Military Authority blocks roads and creates hurdles for development works, the state government will cut power and water supply if needed to Cantonment limits.

Reacting to the statement, BJP leader Amit Malviya took to Twitter to say, "Cantonments have vital installations, which are under constant threat of terror attacks. Sometimes Cantonment Boards do take decisions to close or divert roads, which impacts everyone, including those who live inside. But to cut electricity and water? Only tyrants do such things.

This is not the first time KTR has criticised the road closures in the army cantonment areas and claimed that such incidents were causing hardship for the people living in the vicinity.

Condemning the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader's remarks, BJP Spokesperson NV Subhash condemned the statement by KTR and said that the minister's remarks really show the Telangana government's stand on how they treat the Indian Army.

They are threatening to disconnect electricity and water supply to our military authorities. Are they trying to remove the military base from Hyderabad, he asked.

Stating that threatening the military was unacceptable, the BJP leader further said that the TRS government should be ashamed of the way they show their respect to the armed forces.

This is not the first time that the TRS finds itself in a controversy over the forces. Just last month, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao found himself drawing the opposition fury when he reportedly sought proof for the surgical strikes from the central government.

Also Read: The Kashmir Files: Heavy demand leads to theatres opening early morning shows, says Vivek Agnihotri