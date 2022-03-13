Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kashmir Files: Heavy demand leads to theatres opening early morning shows, says Vivek Agnihotri

    Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Sunday said that the theatres are running early morning shows based on the film's high demand by the audience. The film’s director, his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi and film’s producer Abhishek Agarwal met PM Modi on Saturday.

    Mumbai, First Published Mar 13, 2022, 9:38 AM IST

    Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's latest release, The Kashmir Files, has been receiving rave reviews from the critiques and audience alike. The film, which opened with a lesser number of shows, is gaining massive popularity day by day. On Sunday, Agnihotri took to the microblogging site Twitter, to share that the theatres have decided upon showing early morning shows of the film, based on its high demand.

    His tweet came in minutes after trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about The Kashmir Files being the most preferred choice for the moviegoers. He also tweeted that the screens and shows for the film have been increased. The film's earliest show, as Adarsh tweeted, was held at 6.30 AM while there was also "unprecedented advance booking" on the third day of the film, i.e. on Sunday.

    Meanwhile, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri along with his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi and producer Abhishek Agarwal. The trio met the PM a day after their much-anticipated film was released in the theatres on Friday.

    Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a picture of their meeting on Twitter. The picture was also shared by the film’s producer, Abhishek Agarwal who said that the OM had ‘appreciative’ words for The Kashmir Files.

    ALSO READ: The Kashmir Files beats Radhe Shyam, RRR, KGF 2, Bachchhan Paandey at IMDb ratings

    The Kashmir Files stars actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles. The film is based on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus that was held in the 1990s in the valley in the 1990s.

    ALSO READ: The Kashmir Files Vs Radhe Shyam: Vivek Agnihotri’s film grosses 4.25 crores on Day 1

    The Kashmir Files has received a 10/10 rating on the IMDb ratings along with a five-star review. The film was also rated at the top spot of IMDb in the most-anticipated Indian films and shows category, beating big-ticket pictures such as Radhe Shyam, RRR, Bachchhan Paandey and KGF 2.

    With this film, Vivek Agnihotri has narrated the horrific tale of the Kashmiri Pandits and their pain which will certainly make you weep, sob and at the same time make you feel scared for the tragedy.

