BJP's Tajinder Bagga arrested by Punjab Police from Delhi

Last month, the Punjab Police charged Bagga, who has been attacking Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files,' with making an inflammatory statement, inciting religious hatred, and criminal intimidation.

The Punjab Police have arrested BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga at his house in West Delhi. Before apprehending him, Punjab Police notified the Janakpuri police station. According to reports, the arrest was made in response to a complaint filed with the Punjab police's cyber unit. Bagga was allegedly arrested from his home by a total of 50 police officers.

The arrest was denounced by the BJP. Meanwhlie, Kapil Mishra, a BJP leader, stated: "Tajinder Bagga was detained and carried away from his home by 50 Punjab Police officers. He cannot be scared or weakened by such antics since he is a real chieftain. Why is there such apprehension about a real Sardar?"

"Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has begun to use his party's political influence in Punjab to intimidate political opponents. In this hour of difficulty, every Delhi resident stands with Tejendra Pal Singh Bagga's family," Praveen Shankar Kapoor, spokesman for the Delhi BJP, stated.

On the other hand, AAP MLA from Uttam Nagar in New Delhi, Naresh Balyan, called the BJP a party of "hooligans," claiming that BJP leader Tajinder Bagga had told AAP chairman Arvind Kejriwal, "jeene nahi denge." "The Punjab Police detained Tajinder Bagga (M0), the leader of the BJP, a Luche-Luffango party. Had threatened Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji with "Jeene nahi denge," "In a tweet, Naresh Balyan said.

Notably, Tajinder Bagga, national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was detained following a complaint made by AAP politician Sunny Singh over alleged 'provocative utterances intended to foment religious and racial animosity.' During a March 30 rally, the BJP politician allegedly made threats against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.