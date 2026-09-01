The BJP staged massive protests across Telangana over the house arrest of State President Ramchander Rao and alleged attacks by Congress supporters. Police detained several BJP leaders who accused the state government of stifling democracy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday held massive protests across Telangana against the house arrest of State President Ramchander Rao and alleged attacks on party workers by Congress supporters. Several BJP leaders were detained by the police as they attempted to hold demonstrations in the capital city, accusing the Congress-led state government of stifling democracy.

BJP leaders detained, accuse Congress of stifling democracy

Speaking to reporters while being detained, BJP leader Bandaru Vijayalakshmi said, "This is an undeclared emergency in Telangana. They (Congress) attacked our workers' houses and even the District President's house. Whatever protests happened yesterday... I am saying the same, you are creating good workers for the Congress party."

Issuing a stern warning to the ruling party, Telangana BJP Mahila Morcha President, Shilpa Reddy, demanded an apology for the alleged violence. "The Congress party workers need to apologise for what they have done, otherwise we will show them what the Bharatiya Janata Party is capable of," she told reporters.

Goutham Rao, another Telangana BJP leader, specifically targeted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, demanding his personal intervention and an apology for the repeated detention of the BJP State President. "We demand an immediate apology from Revanth Reddy to our state president, Ramachandra Rao. They have been illegally arresting Ramachandra Rao; this is the second consecutive time this week. We demand an apology and proper security for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Atrocities have increased under this government. They are not focusing on women's safety but are instead targeting the BJP. We demand an immediate apology from Revanth Reddy," Rao told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Mahesh further questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's stance on democracy in light of the arrests. "The Congress party is arresting even those who are demonstrating peacefully. Our offices and our workers' homes are being attacked by Congress workers. Our State President has been arrested and kept under house arrest. This is why the BJP is protesting state-wide. I am asking Rahul Gandhi--is this what you call democracy? Wherever there is a Congress government, there is no democracy," Mahesh said.

Protest sparked by house arrest of Telangana BJP chief

This comes after Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao was detained by Telangana Police from his residence on Tuesday after he was allegedly placed under house arrest, with the BJP leader claiming that he was prevented from travelling to Nalgonda, where he was scheduled to meet BJP district president Varshit Reddy and his family. (ANI)