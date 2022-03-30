Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP goons vandalised front gate, CCTV, security barrier at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, claims Manish Sisodia

    The demonstration was led by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya from IP College to the CM’s residence. The protests were called against Kejriwal for his statement where he termed the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits as false.
     

    BJP goons vandalised front gate, CCTV, security barrier at Arvind Kejriwal residence, claims Manish Sisodia
    Aam Aadmi Party (AA) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that “goons of BJP” attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house and broke the CCTV cameras. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday held protests against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    According to Sisodia, the miscreants also broke the security barrier outside Kejriwal's residence. Besides, the boom barrier at the entrance gate was also dismantled.

    “Anti-social elements have broken CCTV cameras and security barriers by attacking Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal ji’s house in Delhi. The boom barrier on the gate has also been broken,” he tweeted in Hindi.

    The AAP and the BJP have been locked in a bitter war over issues related to Kashmiri Pandits. The BJP has criticised AAP after Arvind Kejriwal called The Kashmir Files a fake movie and mounted its attack on Delhi’s ruling party over government jobs for the Kashmiri Teachers. On the other hand, AAP has accused the BJP of raking up the issue of Kashmiri Pandits only for political gains.

    Notably, Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Kejriwal are facing a barrage of criticism from the Opposition for their stand on the recently released film ‘The Kashmir Files’. Kejriwal while speaking on the floor of Delhi’s Legislative Assembly had called ‘The Kashmir Files’ a “jhoothi film” (that tells lies) -- on which his party colleagues are having a tough time explaining over the past few days.

    Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, ‘The Kashmir Files’ depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

