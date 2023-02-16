Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Meghalaya's East Khasi hills region; check details

    In a tweet, the National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 16-02-2023, 09:26:29 IST, Lat: 25.30 & Long: 91.71, Depth: 46 Km ,Location: East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, India."

    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

    An earthquake of magnitude of 3.9 hit the East Khasi Hills region of Meghalaya on Thursday (February 16) around 9:26 am. So far, there are no reports of any casualties.

    Three days ago, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude had occurred around 11:57 am in Assam's Hojai.

    OnFebruary 13, an earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Sikkim which occurred northwest of Yuksom in Sikkim around 4:15 AM.

    "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India," tweeted NCS. 

    The earthquake took place a day after the tremor of 4.0 magnitude struck Assam's Nagaon on February 12 afternoon.

    On February 4, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Manipur's Ukhrul around 6.14 am which occurred at 6:14 am and the depth of the tremor was 10km.

