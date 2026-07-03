Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is in Kolkata for an orientation programme to help newly elected West Bengal MLAs understand parliamentary practices. The programme aims to strengthen legislative functioning and includes digitisation via the 'One Nation, One Application' initiative.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said the orientation programme on legislative business organised in Kolkata would help newly elected MLAs better understand parliamentary practices and strengthen legislative functioning in West Bengal.

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Speaking to reporters after arriving in Kolkata to attend the Orientation Programme on "Parliamentary Practice & Procedure", Rijiju said the programme was particularly important for newly elected MLAs. "A very important programme has been organised in West Bengal. This orientation programme is especially important for the newly elected MLAs. The Speaker, I, and several other dignitaries will be attending it," he said.

Aims of the Orientation Programme

Highlighting the significance of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Rijiju said, "The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has a long and rich history. We want the Assembly to witness meaningful debates and discussions, enact good laws, and contribute to the development and progress of West Bengal."

The Union Minister also spoke about efforts to digitise legislative functioning and said the Centre was supporting the West Bengal Legislative Assembly under the "One Nation, One Application" initiative. "This programme will be highly beneficial for all the newly elected MLAs. Under the 'One Nation, One Application' initiative, we are supporting the West Bengal Legislative Assembly in becoming 100 per cent digital so that members can access all the required information with a single click," Rijiju said.

Programme Details and Inauguration

The Union Minister is scheduled to attend the inaugural session of the Orientation Programme on "Parliamentary Practice and Procedure" at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town, Kolkata.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the two-day Orientation Programme for newly elected members of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on July 3 in Kolkata, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a release. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee and others will be present in the inaugural session.

During the two day Orientation Programme, a series of technical sessions have been designed to cover key aspects of legislative work, including 'How to be an Effective Legislator; Customs, Conventions and Etiquettes for Members'; 'Executive Accountability through Questions and other Procedural Devices in Legislatures'; 'Committee System in Indian Parliament'; 'Legislative Process including Private Members' Bills'; 'Financial Business and Budgetary Process in Parliament'; 'Parliamentary Privileges and Ethics'; and the 'National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA)'.

It seeks to familiarise newly elected MLAs with various aspects of parliamentary and legislative functioning, including committee systems, financial oversight, parliamentary privileges and emerging digital initiatives in legislatures.

It will also provide a platform for interaction and exchange of experiences among legislators, Presiding Officers and parliamentary experts. (ANI)