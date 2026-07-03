As Puri's annual Jagannath Rath Yatra approaches, the construction of the three sacred chariots has entered its final stage. Around 220 artisans are working to complete the task, with officials confirming that all preparations are on schedule.

With the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra drawing near, the construction of the three majestic chariots has entered its final phase in Puri, where around 220 traditional artisans, including carpenters, assistants and painters, are working meticulously to complete the craft ahead of the festival.

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Traditional Craftsmanship in Full Swing

Using traditional hand tools, skilled carpenters and artisans are carving intricate wooden panels and decorative motifs that adorn the chariots, preserving Odisha's rich cultural and artistic heritage. Working in coordinated teams, they spend long hours ensuring precision and symmetry in every component before the chariots are handed over for the annual procession.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Carpenter Bijaya Mohapatra said the work follows a strict traditional timeline and involves hundreds of craftsmen. "The work starts on Akshaya Tritiya and ends on Netra Utsav. Around 220 people are involved in this work. Carpenters, assistants, and painters all together complete the work," he said.

Carpenter Purna Chandra Mahapatra said artisans consider the work a sacred service and perform it with devotion. "Our work is that of a rupakar--shaping and decorating. Whatever design work is needed, we do it. This year the work began a month earlier. We do our work with devotion," he told ANI.

Preparations Progressing Smoothly

Meanwhile, preparations for the annual Rath Yatra in Puri are underway in full swing, with artisans, painters and servitors working round the clock on the construction and decoration of the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. The three chariots, which are newly built every year for the world-famous festival, have taken shape as scheduled ahead of the grand procession.

The Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple, Arabinda Padhee, said all preparations connected with the Rath Yatra are progressing smoothly and all activities were carried out according to the planned timeline.

Earlier, in June, Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple, Arabinda Padhee, said, "The preparations for this year's chariot festival, the Rath Yatra or the Ghosha Yatra, are going on very smoothly. We have held discussions with the servitors in the Chhatisa Nijog meeting and the managing committee meeting of the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, under the chairmanship of Gajapati Maharaj, which has also been held. We pray before Mahaprabhu that all the activities will go smoothly," he said.

Extensive Crowd Management Planned

Meanwhile, temple authorities said extensive crowd-management arrangements are also being planned for the festival.

"Everything is on schedule," another temple official said.

"Regarding the crowds, we are planning extensively this year. We are focusing on maintaining the integrity of the cordons, ensuring devotees receive timely information, and arranging for water sprays and proper parking. We are coordinating closely with the police and district administration to manage the large number of pilgrims arriving by train and other means," the office said.