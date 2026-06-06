A viral post on X detailed a disturbing incident where a Mumbai autorickshaw driver made explicit and predatory comments to a female passenger. The video of the incident sparked widespread outrage online, leading to a swift response from the Mumbai Police, who have initiated an investigation.

An extremely disturbing incident in which an autorickshaw driver reportedly used explicit, predatory language to seek a female passenger was described in a widely shared post on X (previously Twitter). "Pe**s ekdum strong ho gaya hai, aap khud dekhiye, ek baar haath lagakar dekhiye," the driver is heard saying the woman as she exits the vehicle in the video. The tweet, which tagged the local authorities, immediately acquired popularity as people on the internet voiced shock and indignation at the obvious harassment.

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A user's upsetting update on a young woman's Instagram tale sparked the uproar.

“This autowala is saying

“AB PENIS JYADA STRONG AUR BADA HO GAYA HAI, CHUKAR DEKHO"

to a girl .

This is her ID . This is her INSTA story .

This is her insta ID .

@MumbaiPolice

any action ?"

Watch Viral Video

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How Did Social Media React?

The tweet went viral right away, garnering thousands of views and igniting a divisive flood of responses. Law enforcement was quick to notice the viral traction. The official handle of the city’s police department stepped in to initiate an investigation: “We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM."

The tragedy broke the commonly held idea that Mumbai's public transit system is still a safe place for lone female commuters at any time of day, making it extremely personal for many locals. One person said, "This is shocking, Mumbai is supposed to be the safest city for females in India." Another added, “This is the reason i have left Using Public Transport Long ago. Sick mentality."

Several users expressed a bizarre sense of shock over the specific vocabulary used by the driver, noting how unexpected the explicit English terminology was in a street harassment scenario. “That sob learnt an English word and used it . Pathetic 🤮"